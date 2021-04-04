RAW food drive

Returning American Warriors (RAW), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of veterans and private citizens, that aids and assists active duty members, reserve personnel, veterans and their families as their needs require, hosted a food drive Saturday afternoon to stock its new food pantry for area veterans, located at 1911 Baltimore St. in Defiance. Carrying food into the food pantry following a donation are Amza Nemire (left), RAW member, and Serah Nemire, one of the directors of the food pantry.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

