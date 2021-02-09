Ravens Care grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

Ravens Care recently received a grant of $1,000 to assist Defiance County residents with utility shut-offs, food, clothing, shelter and gas vouchers for out-of-town medical appointments. This grant was made possible through a generous donation from the Keith Hubbard Family Fund, in memory of Keith Hubbard, through The Defiance Area Foundation. Pictured are Katye Katterheinrich, executive director of Ravens Care; and Steve Hubbard.

Load comments