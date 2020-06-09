Ravens Care aid
Photo courtesy of DAF

Supporting Defiance County has always been important to the Hubbard family. The Keith Hubbard Family Fund recently made a grant of a $1,000 to support Ravens Care, Defiance. Discussing the grant are Steve Hubbard and Katye Katterheinrich, executive director of Ravens Care. During these times of uncertainty, Ravens Care has been supporting financial needs for families including rent, utilities, medical supplies and other obligations. The Hubbard fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.

