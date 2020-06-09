Ravens Care aid

Supporting Defiance County has always been important to the Hubbard family. The Keith Hubbard Family Fund recently made a grant of a $1,000 to support Ravens Care, Defiance. Discussing the grant are Steve Hubbard and Katye Katterheinrich, executive director of Ravens Care. During these times of uncertainty, Ravens Care has been supporting financial needs for families including rent, utilities, medical supplies and other obligations. The Hubbard fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.