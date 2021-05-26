A long-time expert on the area’s history has been honored by the City of Defiance with the naming of a burgeoning park.
City council approved a related resolution during its meeting Tuesday night establishing “Buchman Park on the Glaize” along the Auglaize River in honor of the city’s historian and Defiance College Professor Emeritus, Randy Buchman.
That was one of six legislative items that received council approval. Two others concern the expansion of the downtown outdoor refreshment area and the demolition of buildings on Clinton Street for riverfront development (see related stories).
Law Director Sean O’Donnell told council that Buchman — who is the city historian — taught at Defiance College from 1964-2002. He called him one of the “big proponents of the city’s history.”
The resolution approved by council explained that council “recognizes the contributions that Randall Buchman made to the city and the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, and for his services as city historian.”
The undeveloped park named in his honor is located on the west bank of the Auglaize River, between Second and Hopkins streets. Greenspace now, the city has big plans for the park.
Mayor Mike McCann told council Tuesday that the park will soon receive a large sign with its name, just as most of the other city parks have in recent years.
“If you look at all the parks around Defiance ... you realize that they’re named after people that made a huge contribution to our city,” McCann told The Crescent-News during an interview following council’s meeting. “Certainly Randy and Marilyn Buchman did that, and it’s very appropriate to name a park where eventually we will have a Native American tribute.”
Buchman has vast knowledge of the area’s Native American history.
The park’s name recognizes the Native American villages that were located in the late 18th century at the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers — just to the north of the new park — and known as “The Glaize.”
McCann envisions a comprehensive development of the park that would include a Native American tribute raised high enough to keep it from being flooded by the Auglaize River. The tribute may be surrounded with infrastructure such as paved walkways to ensure easy access and landscaping, according to McCann.
While a tribute might cost several hundred thousand dollars to build, McCann roughly estimated the cost of developing the entire park at $1-$2 million. However, no funding plan is in place or has been committed to this project.
The administration continues to work with a Columbus-area consultant, J.D. Orr, on drawings for the tribute.
“We have what we think is a final design of the area,” McCann said during an interview Tuesday. “What we’re going to do next now is throw it out there, commission artists to design the actual tribute.”
