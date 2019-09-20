Jim Fruth (left) presents a memorial plaque to Northeastern Local Schools’ superintendent Jim Roach and high school principal Eric Tipton. The plaque honors Tinora alumni Roger Behnfeldt, Gary Love and Edgar Hancock who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country during the Vietnam War.
