• Defiance County

Ramp closures:

On U.S. 24 eastbound, the following ramp closures are scheduled this week: today, 2:30-4:30 p.m., exit ramp to Ohio 281 (Domersville); and Wednesday, 4:30-7 p.m., exit ramp to Ohio 281 (Domersville). All road work is weather permitting.

