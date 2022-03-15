A rally for Ukraine, organized by local Democrats and UAW Cap Council 211, was held Saturday morning in front of Defiance County’s courthouse in downtown Defiance.
Those who came out to show support for Ukraine — invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 — met at the McDonald building parking lot on First Street and processed in the frigid 21-degree weather down Clinton Street, and over to Second Street where they would be the most visible to traffic. UAW Local 211 held a sign-making even before the rally.
Ed Singer, one of the organizers, said, “Sherry Baker and the UAW probably initiated it. I’m the field organizer for the Defiance County Democratic party here in Defiance. She contacted me and I said, ‘Hey we’d like to help you with this. And then Paulding County Democrats also joined with us as well to put this on.”
Most cars honked their horns or shouted messages of support, although it was reported to The Crescent-News that two cars driving past screamed profanities at the rallygoers.
Ted Fleming, who suffered a heart attack last week, came out in the bitter cold to show his support for Ukraine.
“It’s kind of a support rally for the people of Ukraine ...,” he said.
The UAW Cap Council passed a motion last Tuesday night to send $1,000 to Doctors Without Borders which is reported to be in Ukraine.
Some who came out had a connection to Ukraine. Ed and Dorothy Singer, for example, have a son-in-law who is from Ukraine.
“We think that the reason for this rally is to raise awareness for what’s happening in Ukraine right now,” Ed said. “And also to raise awareness as to what we can do as citizens here in the United States ... in terms of the invasion itself, in terms of the refugee crisis, also even in terms of the Ukrainians who are living here. For example, President Biden recently granted temporary protected status to the Ukrainians who already live here so they won’t be forced to go back to Ukraine any time soon.”
When asked if they had a personal connection to Ukraine, many at the rally — such as Jo Diehl, age 87, and Marjorie Castanien — said they did not, but came out anyway to show their support.
Other rallygoers had similar responses — to support Ukraine and its people. A sample of the sentiments shared from some of those who attended Saturday:
• John Wiseman: “Because I’ve been seeing it on TV, how the poor little kids are suffering, breaks my heart. I think we should do everything we can to support them. I got seven grandkids, and it breaks my heart to see what’s going on over there.”
• Fleming: “We just admire their strength and want to do what we can basically. Their amazing people from what we’ve watched and seen here. We just want to try and show some support for them. You know, encourage our legislature and everybody else do to what they can to help, its a terrible situation, its unbelievable.”
• Angie Morris: “To support Ukraine, so they can feel the love and support from us. To give them the courage to face this war, this tragedy that they’re experiencing.”
• Toni McBroom: “Because I stand with democracy, and with the people, and bullies shouldn’t take over. I’m not happy with Putin, or anybody that enjoys Putin. I feel bad for the Ukrainian people. And again I stand with democracy.”
• Julie McGrath said she couldn’t imagine what is taking place, asking what war refugees would you choose to leave behind and “what would you take in one suitcase?”
• Mike Porter, president of the Paulding County Democratic Party and also a UAW retiree: “It’s the right thing to do.” When asked whether he had a personal connection Porter said, “Other then being an American citizen that thinks that what Putin’s doing to them is wrong, no ... . People are getting killed for no reason at all … . I understand we can’t personally send out people and our military equipment to go help them battle to save their land, and if you watch TV regularly your going to see Putin is just about completely destroyed all the buildings in a lot of the cities, the churches, the schools, the hospitals, and killing innocent civilians. That’s just murder, period ... and it’s just not right.”
