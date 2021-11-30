Elias Jimenez of Defiance, an intervention specialist at Paulding Exempted Village Schools (PEVS), helped raise nearly $14,000 for this year’s Christmas for Kids campaign. Jimenez walked from Tim Horton’s in Defiance to PEVS, after challenging the three school districts in Paulding County (Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace), businesses in the Paulding and Defiance area, and individuals to raise money for his walk. A total of $13,766.84 was raised, with the money raised in Paulding County going toward the campaign there, while money raised in Defiance County stays in Defiance County. Shown is Jimenez on his walk.
