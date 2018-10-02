Raising awareness

During National Suicide Prevention Week, FCCLA members raised money for the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Mikayla Smith Memorial Scholarship.

Their goal was to not only raise money, but spread awareness about suicide prevention.

FCCLA officer Hailey Shackelford (left), Fairview, and Bethany Shirkey, prevention specialist for Maumee Valley Guidance Center, spent time discussing this important issue with students.

