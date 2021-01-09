The Defiance Public Library System board of trustees met in special session Thursday and approved the 2021-23 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).
The CBA was approved and signed following an executive session held for the purpose of discussing collective bargaining matters, and employment and compensation of public employees.
The board also approved a wage-step schedule for administrative, professional and management staff, and a wage and salary list. The CBA provides for 2% raises for each of the three years it covers, with non-CBA staffers receiving the same wage increase in 2021.
In other business, board members approved a revision to the vacation policy, as well as corrected minutes from November’s regular session and the annual reconciliation of credit card reward points by the chief fiscal officer.
The board met via Zoom for approximately one hour.
