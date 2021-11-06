This fall’s rainy weather has slowed down the harvest of corn and soybeans in area counties, but yields have been good in many locations.
Drier weather in recent days is allowing the harvest to resume, but winter wheat planting figures to be much reduced, according to the area’s OSU Extension Office officials.
They recently provided a look at the agricultural situation in area counties:
Defiance
Defiance County’s OSU Extension Office educator, Bruce Clevenger, noted that the harvest has been “start and stop ... since late September.”
He estimated that as much as 75% of the the county soybean crop had been harvested along with 45-50% of corn. The crop that has been harvested has produced good yields, however.
“Corn and soybean yields for 2021 have been above average for many area farmers, but now the concern is getting those good yields out of fields and into storage,” Clevenger commented.
The planting of winter wheat, which often follows harvested bean fields, has lagged.
“Rain has prevented the planting of wheat because soybeans have not been harvested timely and the ground conditions have been poor for planting,” Clevenger stated. “The winter wheat planted has been water-stressed, and in many cases has not received fall fertilizer. I estimate that Defiance County will easily fall below the record low number of acres of wheat planted (9,500 acres) established in the fall of 2014.”
The normal wheat crop in Defiance County — at least in recent years — is about 14,000 acres, according to Clevenger.
Fulton
WAUSEON — The harvest began picking back up in Fulton County late this week, but with 70-75% of the soybean harvest completed and 50-60% of the corn taken out.
“That will be changing fast ... ,” the county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Eric Richer stated on Thursday. “Field conditions are still quite wet, but many farmers are anxious to get the crop in the bin.”
Some 12 inches of rain fell in Fulton County since Sept. 21, according to information from the National Weather Service, he indicated.
“Many farmers are reporting average to above average soybean yields and excellent corn yields albeit in very wet field conditions,” he explained.
Wheat planting has been hampered by wet weather with only “about 3-4 days” of appropriate conditions available since Sept. 22, according to Richer.
“That being said, I believe our farmers planted only 50-75% of their intended-to-plant wheat acres for the 2022 wheat crop,” he stated. “Frankly, this fall it has been challenging (wet) to do almost any field work including soil sampling, tillage, drainage installation, fertilizer or manure application, hay making, etc.”
Henry
NAPOLEON — The soybean harvest in Henry County was 80-90% complete as of Thursday, according to OSU Extension Educator Alan Leininger, with “many” farmers reporting yields around 60 bushels per acre.
However, some have been in the 40-bushel plus range, he indicated.
The corn harvest was about 60-70% complete late this week, and yields are “very good” at about 180-220 bushels per acre, according to Leininger, with one as high as 290 bushels per acre.
However, “corn disease is a big issue this year causing corn stalks to break easily and increase harvest loss,” he added.
As elsewhere, wet fields have reduced wheat planting in Henry County.
“Many farmers have stated that they are not going to plant any more wheat this late in the season and some have even indicated that they are going to file prevent plant with their crop insurance,” Leininger stated. “I am not sure the lack of wheat in this region will disrupt the market by itself, but the availability and price of straw could be an issue next year.”
Equipment parts supply is an issue impacting the harvest, he noted, and could be a factor for spring planting in 2022.
Paulding
PAULDING — Ten days ago, when the rainy weather shut down farmers for some time, Paulding County’s OSU Extension educator, Sarah Noggle, reported that about 75% of soybean fields and half the corn crop were harvested.
She stated that yields were “above average as a whole.”
Putnam
OTTAWA — The Putnam County harvest is nearing completion, according to Beth Scheckelhoff, OSU Extension educator.
“Harvest is getting closer to completion here, except for some of wetter fields and those that couldn’t get to them before the last big rainfall,” she explained Friday. “Folks started back up yesterday with corn and beans.”
Yields have been strong in Putnam County, with soybeans producing 40 to 80 bushels per acre in some cases and corn reaching 240 to 250 bushels per acre, according to Scheckelhoff.
As elsewhere, wheat planting has been a challenge.
“Winter wheat planted this fall was looking a bit rough, as many acres planted right before significant rainfall,” Scheckelhoff noted. “It’s starting to look better and green up.”
Williams
BRYAN — Soybean and corn harvesting in Williams County was more than half finished by late October with good yields in many areas.
The county’s OSU Extension Office educator, Dr. Stephanie Karhoff, estimated that 70% of beans had been harvested along with half the corn crop. Soybean yields averaged 50 to 65 bushels per acre.
“... overall soybean and corn yields have been average to above average in areas (where) flooding did not occur in July,” she stated.
On Friday, she added that “there has been some slight progress on corn harvest, but I expect a better harvest window late this weekend into early next week as field conditions improve.”
