The rainy weather that is expected Friday could be hanging around for awhile as a system may settle over the area and raise some flooding concerns.
This week the National Weather Service (NWS) has been predicting rain possibilities through next Thursday for our area.
Rain probabilities on Thursday were listed at 50% or more each day from Friday through Tuesday for Defiance. Showers and thunderstorms are a possibility with a "marginal" chance for severe weather.
Rain also shows in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday next week.
"There will be the potential for flooding," said Rachel Cobb, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's North Webster Office in northeast Indiana, on Thursday. She added that grounds are "fairly saturated" in some areas due to recent rain.
"You (Defiance) could see heavy rain on Monday as well and maybe Tuesday," said Cobb. "There are going to be storms around Tuesday as well and Wednesday. It's going to be rainy every day."
How much rain will fall?
Cobb said maybe 2-3 inches through Sunday afternoon for Defiance, but uncertainty exists — as with many spring and summer storm systems — about the weather pattern.
The potential for flooding exists because an "upper level trough" and cold front figures to sag slowly from the northwest (Minnesota and Wisconsin) and then stall, bringing up Gulf of Mexico moisture and "an almost subtropical setting," according to Cobb. The rain is produced when the trapped moisture interacts with the frontal boundary, she said.
The NWS' "hazardous weather outlook" for Defiance County issued Thursday had stated that "several rounds of rain and thunderstorms are possible Friday into early next week. Periods of heavy rainfall could result in flooding of poor drainage areas and cause rises on area rivers."
The heaviest rains with the system likely will fall in central Illinois, southwest Michigan or northwest Indiana, she said.
If local flooding does occur, Cobb reminded motorists not to attempt to drive through inundated roadways for their own safety.
