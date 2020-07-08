Some areas in the Defiance six-county area received a bit of a respite from the hot, dry weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures soared well into the 90s Tuesday before isolated thunderstorms formed in the afternoon, with the most precipitous moving through the western and central parts of Putnam County, as well as eastern Paulding County.
Some locations in central Putnam County received 2-2.5 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service (NWS) radar estimates. The rain was especially heavy near Continental and points south and east of there.
Areas in eastern Paulding received more than 1 inch, according to the NWS estimate.
The NWS even issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central and southeast Putnam County at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, with high winds the main threat.
But the rain was not evenly distributed throughout the area.
While Putnam County seemed to receive the widest coverage, only small portions of Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties received rain on Tuesday.
Rainfall south of Defiance provided an example of the spotty nature of thing.
While torrential rain was falling in fields in western Putnam County and east central Paulding County around 5 p.m. Tuesday, several combines harvested a huge wheat field just a few miles west at Ohio 66 and Paulding County Road 148, north of Oakwood, and remained dry.
On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures pushed into the 90s again and thunderstorms formed up in the afternoon as well, with heavy rain falling in several area counties, including Defiance County. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 inches or greater were estimated by the NWS in various locations.
Temperatures were expected to reach well into the 90s today with additional rain chances. Precipitation prospects increase Friday and Saturday, with cooler temperatures predicted.
