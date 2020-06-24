Several persons associated with a group protesting what they believe is injustice in America addressed Defiance City Council about their purpose Tuesday night.
Council also approved three legislative items (see below).
Joshua Earl, Marissa Bramble and India Ulshafer of an organization calling itself R.E.N.E.W. (Rise, Empower, Nurture, Educate and Wake up) each spoke during council's regular meeting Tuesday night.
"Our goal is to promote multiculturalism in a creative platform for the marginalized communities in the rural area that serves as a middleman between constituents and the city officials by creating a dialog between the two in order to ensure proper representation in our cities and communities," said Earl. "We will listen to the discretions and work toward resolutions with these people in our communities as we are here to represent and rally behind those who have simply been silence. We will rise up and fight against oppression. We will empower those who have been silenced. And we will nurture those who have been hurt by the systems and society as a whole. We will continue to educate ourselves and others on oppression and how to dismantle the systems and institutions that have allowed it to thrive. We will rise up and wake up because we are RENEW. We are a voice for the silenced in the committee."
He said the organization was formed because its organizers were "taken aback and distraught by George Floyd's death (in Minneapolis, Minn. at the hands of police), and other people of color's death around the nation. They decided to have their voices heard."
Earl quoted statistics suggesting that black Americans are the victims of racial injustice.
Ulshafer said more than 1,000 people were killed by police in 2019. She indicated that police lack adequate training, and supported a reduction in funding for law enforcement and a reallocation toward social services.
Bramble told council that her organization — referring to demonstrations held in downtown Defiance earlier this month — has had a good relationship with the city's police chief (Todd Shafer) and the Defiance County's sheriff (Doug Engel).
She too spoke on defunding the police, saying money could be reallocated toward social services.
Too, Bramble said police officers should receive regular psychological evaluations to help them address the trauma and stress of the their jobs.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing application for the city's regular community development block grant allocation. The funds will be used to construct a 10-foot wide multi-use path between the planned traffic roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues to Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community. The emergency ordinance means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature, rather than after the result 30-day waiting period.
• council passed an ordinance authorizing the purchase of 700 tons of rock salt for the 2020-21 winter season from Morton Salt Inc. The cost is $42,119.
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Schlatters Custom Pumping, LLC, Paulding, to remove sludge from the water treatment plant on Baltimore Road. The cost is not to exceed $45,000. The measure is considered a bridge until council approves a three-year contract for a longer term commitment to sludge hauling.
• Council President Dave McMaster announced liaison assignments following council's decision to eliminate its standing three-member committees. The committee chairmen will become the liaisons, who will interact with city department heads in the areas that had been handled by the committees.
• council approved a motion rescinding the suspension of certain council rules. However, the suspension of a period for public comment was retained until the state's coronavirus social distancing guidelines change. Citizens can voice concerns to council members through email or call the council clerk at 419-783-4353.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler stated the need for a crosswalk on Precision Way for pedestrian traffic between a parking area and the nature trail at the city reservoir.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch noted that the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., has made some changes, including replacing pew seating with theater seats. She also reminded motorists that the speed limit on Wayne Avenue — an alternative route around Jefferson Avenue, which is closed at the CSX Railroad viaduct for three months — is 25 miles per hour.
• Law Director Sean O'Donnell indicated that ensuring the tidiness of clothes donation boxes is the responsibility of the property owner.
• Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council that the city awarded a contract of $24,750 to J & M Excavating, Cloverdale, to construct a concrete pad for rock salt storage at the city service building.
• Finance Director John Lehner explained that the state has rescinded a moratorium on water shutoffs for non-payment of water bills. The city will renew this option on July 26, he indicated, but he added that officials would be "as accommodating as we can be."
