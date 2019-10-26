Williams quiz bowl winners
Photo courtesy of NwOESC

The Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl, for students in grades 5-6, was held Oct. 22 at Bryan Elementary School. This annual event is hosted by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Placing first was the team from Stryker Local Schools. Pictured (left to right) are Aaron Cheeseman, Michael Damms, Brenda DeGroff (team coach), Viviana Singer, Abby Oberlin, Hunter Lasley and William Donovan. Runner-up was the team from Edgerton Local Schools.

