• Henry County

Quilt raffle:

The Seasoned Quilters of the Henry County Senior Center have created two quilts for a raffle that will be held Wednesday at the center. One of the raffle quilts is a yellow "hankie" quilt donated by Nancy Lange with the other being a plaid flannel quilt donated by an anonymous senior.

Raffle tickets are one for $1, three for $2 or eight for $5 and are available at the senior center, 203 Rohrs St., Napoleon.

