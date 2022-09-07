The actions of a mother and Defiance police officers helped prevent further tragedy during an early Tuesday morning fire on Holgate Avenue.
As indicated in a related story, the fire at a triplex at 1054 Holgate Ave. broke out before sunrise Tuesday, with city firefighters summoned to the scene at 5:39 a.m. They returned for a second fire at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday (see related story), but the bigger drama unfolded during the initial fire.
The city fire department's incident report noted that a mother (Brandy McClory) and her two children (Mason McClory and Isabella Wiggins-McClory) were situated in an apartment on the building's second floor while the triplex was on fire. A covered stairway access to the second floor showed signs of having been heavily damaged by fire.
The building contained three apartments — two on the first floor, where a male occupant (Brett Plotts) escaped unharmed, and one on the second floor.
When city police officers arrived on the scene, they took action to help remove the imperiled occupants of the second-floor apartment. Discovering a trampoline on the property, they moved this into place to allow the mother and her two kids to jump to safety, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer.
They were checked out for possible smoke inhalation, but not seriously injured.
"The officers were quick-thinking and saw a nearby trampoline, and they moved the trampoline and used the trampoline to assist in getting the mother and children to safety," explained Shafer.
Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins said the mother shepherded her two children through a second-floor window and onto a roof or porch a few feet below. This placed them about 10 to 12 feet above the ground, Wilkins estimated, before their final descent to safety was aided by three city police officers with the trampoline.
"I think she did a fine job of gathering herself and gathering up the children and getting them to the window," said Wilkins, adding that she got them to "a point of refuge outside the structure" until they were rescued.
Officials were still sorting through the details of the rescue Wednesday morning, but Wilkins indicated that a neighbor or neighbors may have assisted in some way as well.
"There were neighbors involved," he said.
City firefighters also rescued a dog belonging to the triplex's male occupant.
The dog was located after firefighters completed a "primary search" in the building, according to the fire report.
