A upcoming event at AuGlaize Village was the subject of Defiance County commissioners’ meeting Thursday as the county-owned historical park’s future is uncertain.
Eric Mohr of the Underground Paranormal Network spoke with commissioners about the “Whispers of the Past” event scheduled for May 1-2 at the village, located on Krouse Road just southwest of Defiance. Mohr wanted to know what would happen to the event if a lease is not signed by the commissioners with the Defiance County Historical Society for continued use of AuGlaize Village.
The historical society and commissioners are at odds about a proposed property lease.
The society’s board indicated during its November meeting that it has no interest in a lease. Commissioners — acting on what they say is advice from their liability insurance carrier and the county prosecutor’s office — believe a 1975 contract for AuGlaize Village’s use is outdated and needs to be upgraded.
Commissioners recently turned down the historical society’s request to place a 0.25-mill property tax levy before county voters to provide funds for the village’s operation and improvement. Commissioners want to work with AuGlaize Village on an annual basis when it comes to funding, but the historical society wants a more reliable financial commitment.
During an interview Thursday, Commissioner Gary Plotts said commissioners would be willing to extend a “mini-lease” to Mohr and Underground Paranormal Network for the May event. Previously, his group had worked through the historical society, according to Plotts.
Mohr was receptive to the idea, the commissioner indicated.
“We reassured him we can work something out,” Plotts said.
According to a new release issued by commissioners concerning Thursday’s meeting, commissioners informed Mohr that “they still hope a lease will be signed with Defiance Historical Society for AuGlaize Village. If a lease with Defiance Historical Society cannot be signed,” commissioners added, “they are willing to work with organizations to hold events at the property, provided the necessary documentation is completed between the event organizers and the county.”
Mohr informed commissioners that paranormal investigations, tours and ghost hunts are planned for the May 1-2 event. Furthermore, he indicated that Travel Channel’s Doogie McDougal of “Haunted Towns,” KD Stafford of “Ghost of Morgan City,” psychic mediums Brandy Marie and Angela Kay, Ghost Box Researcher Tim Woolworth, and others have been asked to participate.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received a quarterly update from Bruce Clevenger of the OSU Extension Office. Among the highlights: While providing nutrition education programs to Defiance and Hicksville students, the office’s 4-H educator held training for 82 school students.
• met with Chris Yoder and Anne Murray of the Defiance Area Foundation. They informed commissioners that the organization started with $22,000 and now has assets of $11.1 million.
