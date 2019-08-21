Defiance’s case for receiving historical designation for its downtown was explained during a presentation Tuesday night.
Local history enthusiast and organizer Trish Speiser — president of Historic Homes of Defiance — provided a brief overview of the city’s story since it was platted in 1822. And she detailed key buildings mentioned in a recent application to place the downtown on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
About 50 people attended Tuesday’s hour-plus presentation at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. — one of the historic buildings mentioned in the application.
The application — put forward with assistance from the Maumee consulting firm Mannik & Smith Group, Defiance city officials and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) — recently was submitted to the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office. State and federal review will follow.
The area under consideration is fairly well confined to Clinton Street, between the Maumee River and the point of Triangle Park. However, the boundary is a little irregular, picking up some buildings on Wayne Avenue, along with Second and Third streets, for example.
On Tuesday evening, Speiser detailed the buildings Defiance is using to make its case for NRHP recognition, and noted the concerted industrial activity the city enjoyed downtown during the canal era in the 19th century.
Her presentation included a variety of photos and diagrams showing how the canal provided water to flourishing downtown businesses that produced a variety of wood products, including furniture, wagon wheels and potash.
The historical structures still standing mentioned in Defiance’s NRHP application include:
• Scheuerman house at 651 Clinton St. Built in 1869, the building has been home to Rod Brown Photography for many years.
• Arcade Block at the southeast corner of Second and Clinton streets. The building includes two storefronts on Clinton Street and three on Second Street.
• former Defiance County sheriff’s residence and jail, built at the northwest corner of Second Street and Wayne Avenue in 1869. The building is now home to the county courthouse annex.
• former Defiance High School at Clinton and Arabella streets, built in 1918. The city recently acquired the building and is hoping to turn it over to a developer for an undetermined use. Speiser explained that in 1918 “funds were raised to replace the inadequate original central school with this more modern and much larger school. The founding fathers intentionally had placed that central school as the focal point for the downtown because they believed in the importance of education to develop a productive and ready workforce.”
• U.S. Post Office, 420 Second St., built in 1913. The building is still used as Defiance’s post office.
• National Guard Armory, 644 Clinton St. Constructed in the early 20th century, the building is used by Head Start program through Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission.
• Defiance County Courthouse at the northeast corner of Second and Clinton streets, completed in 1873. The building’s exterior was updated in recent years to offset renovations made in the 1950s and give it a more historical appearance.
• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, built in 1873 at the southwest corner of Third Street and Wayne Avenue. According to Speiser, the construction cost was $25,000.
• St. Paul’s parsonage, completed in 1891 on Wayne Avenue. The church was attended by one of the city’s most prominent early families (the Kettenrings), Speiser noted.
• First Baptist Church, 319 Wayne Ave., built in 1894. The building is occupied by the Stroede Center for the Arts.
• Flickinger and Weisenburger Block at the southwest corner of Second and Clinton streets. Once a drug store, the building has been home to the Fifth Stitch for many years.
• 324 Clinton St., now home to Sam Switzer Realty and Grant Insurance.
• Harley building, 312-316 Clinton St., now occupied by Cabin Fever.
• Kissner building, built in 1889, and home to Kissner’s Restaurant since 1929.
• Fry building, 519 Clinton St., constructed about 1880.
• Charles and Teresa Zeller house, 643 Clinton St., built in 1903.
• former Defiance Home Savings and Loan Association at 514 W. Third St., now occupied by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum.
• former Security Building and Loan Company at the southwest corner of Third and Clinton streets.
• Masonic Temple, 125 Clinton St., which came under construction in 1912.
• St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St. The church has been located there since 1870, although the existing church was built in 1958-59, according to Speiser.
• State Bank and Trust building at the southeast corner of Clinton and Third streets. The bank was founded in 1902, but the building there now was constructed in 1971-72, she explained.
In concluding her presentation, Speiser noted efforts through the years to modernize some downtown buildings, which compromised their historical architecture. However, she said NRHP status would allow building owners to tap into grant funds that could help restore building fronts that were changed.
“National register status for our downtown helps our community understand the historic eras of our buildings and what they represent, and help us to better plan for their preservation,” said Speiser. “Historic tax credits can help incentivize these building owners to not do this and to not disregard the history and story their buildings tell.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.