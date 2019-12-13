STRYKER — Inclusion in the communities in which they live continues to be the focus for individuals participating in programs at Quadco Rehabilitation Center. Quadco facility manager, Shannon Zellers, shared with board members during the regular monthly meeting that groups have been traveling around the area visiting various attractions and enjoying the fall season as well as preparing for the holiday season.
Zellers told the group that the community clubs enjoyed visits to the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum in Defiance. Housed in the historic former Home Savings and Loan Building located at 514 W. Third St., the classic Roman style building was completed in 1917. Named for Andrew Tuttle, long-time Defiance resident, the museum features a major exhibit dedicated to Defiance During Times of War and Conflict.
The community clubs also visited the Magic Corner, Wauseon. Owned and operated by Dr. Kenneth Ladd, the groups were entertained with magic tricks and presentations from Dr. Ladd. The museum, which also houses a magic shop and a theater to host live performances, features memorabilia and history on famous magicians.
Other excursions taken by the clubs included: Cookies on Demand, Montpelier; Cornerstone Critters, Bryan; Field of Memories, Archbold; Garden Street Flea Market, Bryan; Endless Creations, Bryan; Napoleon Harley Davidson; Holly Jolly Christmas Shops, West Unity; The Saavy Dog, Archbold; the Doughbox Bakery, Archbold and the Spangler Candy Company, Bryan. Zellers also shared pictures of the Halloween Party held at the Stryker facility and a sampling of the projects being completed by the garden club and art club members.
Quadco executive director, Bruce Abell, shared with the board members the results of the recent board self-evaluation. The self-evaluation tool is utilized by the board each year to assess board performance and identify areas the members feel can be improved. The results showed satisfaction with the past year’s performance. Abell also reminded the group that the organization’s annual Christmas party will be held Dec. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Defiance.
Rachel Lange, Quadco’s employment services manager, told the board members that Northwest Employment Services is currently serving 40 individuals in job placement and retention services. Lange also reported that the department continues to enjoy tremendous support from local employers with several individuals recently starting new employment.
Transportation and safety manager, Steven Slattman, reported that Quadco vehicles traveled 30,485 miles in 22 days during October with no accidents. Slattman also stated that the organization had no recordable injuries for the month.
The next meeting of the non-profit board will be Jan. 20 in the Stryker facility conference room.
