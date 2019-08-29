STRYKER — Members of the Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s board of trustees had an opportunity to meet the organization’s new director of finance, Kelly Shannon, at the monthly board meeting Tuesday. Shannon, a rural Stryker resident, joined the management team on Aug. 20.
Shannon, a graduate of Bryan High School, received her degree in accounting from the Defiance College. Executive director Bruce Abell told members, “Kelly has a strong hands-on accounting background with many years of experience. She’s already digging in and working hard. She’s going to be a great addition to the team and our organization.”
Abell also shared with the members that a new reporting system is being finalized by Solana, Wauseon. “They are putting the finishing touches on our new reporting system that will enable Kelly and her department to efficiently streamline our accounting functions. We expect it to be up and running in the near future.”
In other business, Abell reviewed the feedback from 33 satisfaction surveys received from program participants and significant others. Abell told the group that the feedback was very positive.
“We had good responses and most importantly, a perfect score with regard to staff and their interaction with the individuals we serve,” said Abell. “It tells me that our staff members treat people with respect, care and kindness. That is the most important thing to me.”
Abell also told the board that the internal compliance committee continues to monitor Medicaid compliance closely to ensure that the agency maintains compliance with federal requirements. Abell commended Becky Fox, assistant to the executive director, and Shannon Zellers, facility manager, for their hard work coordinating and facilitating staff certification training. “A lot of time goes into making sure that our staff members meet the training certification requirements. Becky and Shannon do a fantastic job making it go smoothly.”
Zellers shared with the group that individuals have been active in their local communities, visiting the Henry County Fair and the Henry County Humane Society, as well as bowling in Defiance and Napoleon. Groups also visited Ben’s Crafts, Bowling Green; Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecake and Bake Shop, Defiance; Eric’s Ice Cream, Defiance; and Kingsbury Park, Defiance. Zellers also told the board members the art club painted the background props for the Stryker Church of the Brethren Vacation Bible School.
Rachel Lange, Quadco’s employment services manager, told the board members that Northwest Employment Services is currently serving 40 individuals in job placement and retention services, with four individuals engaged in career exploration in the community. This is a program that assists individuals in identifying a long-term career path through on-site visits at local employers.
Transportation manager, Steven Slattman, reported that Quadco vehicles traveled 29,738 miles in 22 days during July with no accidents.
The next regular meeting of the non-profit board will be Sept. 24 in the Stryker facility conference room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.