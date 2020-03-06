STRYKER — March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Ohio. This was the focus of much of the discussion at Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s regular monthly meeting.
Bruce Abell, Quadco executive director, told the group that “it’s a time set aside each year designed to increase awareness of the issues faced by individuals with developmental disabilities and the things that we can do to support their successful inclusion in the community.”
Abell presented the group with information packets available from the Ohio Disabilities Council containing handouts related to a variety of topics including, employment, community inclusion, public policy and technology.
Abell also told the board that the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be hosting a kick-off event on March 11 at 10 a.m. in the Good Samaritan School gymnasium. The event will feature Jeff Davis, director of Ohio’s Department of Developmental Disabilities, along with Bridget Gargan, executive director of the Ohio Association of County Boards; Timothy Bower, Defiance County Board of DD superintendent; and Defiance County Commissioners Ryan Mack, Gary Plotts and Mick Pocratsky.
Locally, the Stryker Branch Library will host an event on March 25 that will include a presentation from Quadco’s Northwest Employment Services manager, Rachel Lange. In addition to Lange’s presentation, participants from Quadco’s art club will be demonstrating an art project for those in attendance.
Newly appointed board member Todd Friend, president of Wilton Keck, Bryan, shared with the members that two Wilton Keck employees will be highlighted in a video being produced by the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Friend told the members that the two individuals were placed with his organization through the efforts of Lange and her department. “They have proven to be a great asset to our organization and we are pleased that they are being recognized in the upcoming video.”
Abell responded by thanking Friend and Wilton Keck for their continued support to the individuals with disabilities in our local communities and added, “the individuals working at Wilton Keck are perfect examples of what Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is all about.”
Abell reminded members that the March 24 board meeting will include the annual planning session to discuss long-term goals and priorities. An update also was given related to the organization’s internal compliance committee. Abell reported that the team is focusing more on criminal background checks to ensure that the individuals hired meet the necessary qualifications for employment.
Quadco program manager, Shannon Zellers, told the board members that individuals in the community clubs had recently visited the humane society, Napoleon Bowling Alley, Buffalo Wild Wings, Pet Supplies Plus, Hobby Lobby and the Stryker Branch Library. Zellers also showed examples of the art club projects completed by participants including a Valentine’s Day craft, a handstitched groundhog craft and a calendar bird wall hanging.
Lange told the board members that Northwest Employment Services is currently serving 37 individuals in job placement and retention services.
The next meeting of the non-profit board will be March 24 in the Stryker facility conference room.
