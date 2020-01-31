STRYKER — A job well done, that was the consensus of the Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s board of trustees during its annual evaluation of Quadco Executive Director Bruce Abell’s performance.
Board president Barb Heer told those in attendance at the meeting that Abell, “is doing a wonderful job and we hope that he stays with us forever. We thank you for your continued outstanding dedication and service to our organization.”
Abell thanked the board members for their kind words and attributed his performance to the input and support from the Quadco staff and program participants. Abell added “it is the hard work and dedication of our staff and the individuals that we serve that makes everything work as well as it does. They do a fantastic job.”
During the agency’s annual organizational meeting, the members elected officers for 2020. Heer, Stryker, will continue as non-profit board president, with Connie Hite, Wauseon, serving as vice president and Rod Rethmel, Defiance, filling the role of secretary. The administrative board will be led by Guy Tettenhorst, Defiance, as president; Jon Kundo, Liberty Center, vice president; and Todd Friend, Montpelier, secretary.
Abell and the board members also recognized the service of outgoing board member Tootie Bockelman, Napoleon. Bockelman has served on the Quadco board for 12 years. Bockelman thanked the group for the recognition and added, “it has been an honor to serve on the board and be part of this fine organization. You all do a fantastic job and provide an incredible service to our community. Keep up the good work.”
In other organizational planning activity, the members affirmed several policies including: equal opportunity, mission statement, accessibility, board by-laws and the board calendar. They also established that the regular monthly meetings will continue to be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month, January-November, at noon in the Stryker conference room.
During his regular monthly report, Abell shared that the organization continues to monitor Medicaid compliance closely. Abell stated, “the system that we use to hire and train staff is highly structured and the training is intense. This ensures that our staff members are adequately prepared to meet the needs of individuals that we serve, while meeting the requirements set forth by the Center for Medicaid Services.”
Quadco facility manager Shannon Zellers shared photos with the group that highlighted the many community outings enjoyed by program participants, as well as the annual Quadco Christmas party held Dec. 12 at the Knights of Columbus hall in Defiance. Zellers told the board members that individuals had recently visited Williams County Humane Society with donations of food and pet supplies collected at Quadco. Other areas visited included: Spangler Candy, Bryan; Padrone’s Pizza, Defiance; and the Northtowne Mall, Defiance. Zellers also showed examples of the art club projects completed by participants including a winter penguin craft and an ice skate wall hanging.
Rachel Lange, Quadco’s employment services manager, told the board members that Northwest Employment Services is currently serving 34 individuals in job placement and retention services. Lange also reported that the department continues to enjoy tremendous support from local employers with several individuals recently starting new employment at Marshall’s, Defiance; Holiday Inn Express, Holiday City; and Wendy’s and McDonald’s, Napoleon.
Transportation and safety manager Steven Slattman reported that Quadco vehicles traveled 25,099 miles in 17 days during the month, with no accidents. The yearly mileage total was 332,906 miles in 239 days. Slattman shared a fun fact with the group that the mileage would translate to circumnavigating the earth 13.36 times. Slattman also stated that the organization had no recordable injuries for the month.
The next meeting of the non-profit board will be Feb. 25 in the Stryker facility conference room.
