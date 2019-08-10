Fort Defiance Humane Society’s 16th annual Putts Fore Paws golf outing was held recently at Eagle Rock Golf Club. The fundraiser collected more than $12,000 for Teto’s Fund, the society’s spay/neuter program. First-place winners from Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 were: Randy Deniston (also winning longest putt on #18), Don Brown, Gary Bowling and Terry Davis (also winning men’s longest drive on #2). The Eagles Aerie was a top dog sponsor with a donation of $2,000. The team donated its first-place winnings back to the shelter. Shown are Brown (left), Bowling (center) and Davis. The second-place team, sponsored by Mark and Denise Hench with a best Friend donation of $1,000, consisted of Rita Bowling (also winning women’s closest to the pin on #3, women’s longest drive on #10 and closest to Sparky’s Rough Ruff on #8), Shay Miller (also winning men’s closest to the pin on #12), Aaron Helland and Isaac Flores.
