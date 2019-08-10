Putts for Paws
Photo courtesy of Nancy Porter

Fort Defiance Humane Society’s 16th annual Putts Fore Paws golf outing was held recently at Eagle Rock Golf Club. The fundraiser collected more than $12,000 for Teto’s Fund, the society’s spay/neuter program. First-place winners from Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 were: Randy Deniston (also winning longest putt on #18), Don Brown, Gary Bowling and Terry Davis (also winning men’s longest drive on #2). The Eagles Aerie was a top dog sponsor with a donation of $2,000. The team donated its first-place winnings back to the shelter. Shown are Brown (left), Bowling (center) and Davis. The second-place team, sponsored by Mark and Denise Hench with a best Friend donation of $1,000, consisted of Rita Bowling (also winning women’s closest to the pin on #3, women’s longest drive on #10 and closest to Sparky’s Rough Ruff on #8), Shay Miller (also winning men’s closest to the pin on #12), Aaron Helland and Isaac Flores.

