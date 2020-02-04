FORT JENNINGS — A Putnam County woman was injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash near here Sunday afternoon.
Rounette St. Pierre, 49, Fort Jennings, was taken by Fort Jennings Fire Department to St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, where a condition update was unavailable.
The other driver, Colin Sickels, 25, Fort Jennings, refused treatment at the scene.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on County Road 21, a vehicle driven by Sickels was southbound and failed to stop at Ohio 189, colliding with an eastbound vehicle driven by St. Pierre.
St. Pierre had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.
Also assisting at the scene were Kalida Fire Department Heavy Rescue, Delphos Fire Department, Kalida EMS, Putnam County EMS and the Lima post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.