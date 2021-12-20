PANDORA — A serious crash near here on Saturday sent a Putnam County teenager to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Lima Post has reported that at about 4:22 p.m. on Ohio 12 near County Road 4 in Putnam County's Riley Township, Tonna Gossard, 17, Columbus Grove, was westbound in a 2006 Dodge Stratus when she drove off the left side of the roadway, over-corrected back onto the roadway and off the right side. The vehicle then struck a tree and several cemetery headstones.
Gossard was transported by Putnam County EMS to Mercy Health-St. Rita's in Lima, and later to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.
The crash remains under investigation and State Troopers report that she was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.
Assisting the Ohio State Patrol at the scene were Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Putnam County Fire and Putnam County EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.