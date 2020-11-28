Storytimes:

Join the Putnam County District Library for Facebook premier storytimes on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15 at 10 a.m. via Facebook.

Each week, the staff will provide a free activities kit (while supplies last) to enhance the storytime experience. Place your order the week prior to storytime. Call your local library to reserve your kit or email Heather at  hkuhlman@seolibraries.org.

