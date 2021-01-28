Storytimes:

The Putnam County District Library will host Facebook premier storytimes on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. Times are Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 2, 16 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. via Facebook.

Each week, staff will provide a free activities kit (while supplies last) to enhance the storytime experience. Place your order the week prior to storytime. Call the local library to reserve your kit or email Heather at hkuhlman@seolibraries.org.

Load comments