OTTAWA — Sheriff Brian Siefker of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has announced two programs available to Putnam County residents.
According to a press release from the sheriff, the first program is offered in tandem with the Putnam County Board of MRDD and it is named Project Lifesaver.
It is a “national program used to provide a timely response to incident of adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer’s, autism or other related conditions and disorders.”
At-risk individuals are fitted with a wrist or ankle transmitter that uses radio frequency tracking that aids first responders to locate them if they become lost or separated from their families.
The cost for the program is a one-time fee of $300 plus the cost of the transmitter and batteries. Because of numerous donations, there are funds available to cover the fees. However, those funds are limited.
A second program, similar to the first, is called Operation Save the Lost, and it is focused on children who have wandering tendencies.
This program “uses a jiobit that uses a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, cellular and BT technologies,” according to the press release. With the second program, parents can set alerts for wandering outside the exclusion zone.
For additional information about Project Lifesaver, contact Detective Gary Deitrick at 419-523-3208 or by email: deitrickg@sheriffoff.com.
For additional information about Operation Save the Lost, call Nick Goergens at 567-279-3942, or operationsavethelost@gmail.com.
