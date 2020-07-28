• Putnam County
Library programs:
Area residents can join Nancy Kline on Saturdays in August at 10 a.m. These programs will be on the Putnam County District Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mypcdl.
Tech programs are made possible through a grant from the State Library of Ohio and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Subjects include: Aug. 1, Cyber Security-Steps To Take; Aug. 8, Using Online Library Resources; Aug. 15, Navigating with Your Phone; Aug. 22, Turning Phone Alerts Off and On; and Aug. 29, Using Your Phone for Coupons.
