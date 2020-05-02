OTTAWA — The Putnam County Health Department will begin with normal operating hours on Monday. Normal hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. While the doors will be open to the public, to help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors are asked to follow these guidelines:

• Call for an appointment at 419-523-5608. To help limit contact, call to make an appointment with the appropriate staff member you need to see. This will help decrease the number people entering the building unnecessarily.

• Wear a mask. Because a person may spread the disease while they are not showing symptoms, we ask that all persons wear a mask when entering the building. Though there may be some situations where a mask is not possible, be respectful and wear a mask or face covering as much as possible.

• Immunization clinics. Appointments are available for immunizations. Staff will limit the number of immunization clients in the building at one time. Walk-ins will not be accepted at this time. Call 419-523-5608 to make an appointment.

