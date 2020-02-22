• Putnam County
Easter program:
At 6:30 p.m. March 10, guests can make their own garden peeps and enjoy a visit the Easter Bunny at the Ottawa Public Library. Bring your own camera. All are welcome to attend this free program sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.