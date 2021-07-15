COLUMBUS — The state board here which approves applications for utility facilities in Ohio has approved one Thursday for a large solar project in Putnam County.
The Ohio Power Siting Board — composed of seven voting members (including Ohio's PUCO chair) and four non-voting members of the Ohio General Assembly — approved the application for the "Powell Creek Solar" project in Palmer and Liberty townships.
The 2,013-acre project area lies mostly just south and east of Miller City — on both sides of Ohio 108. Panels will be installed on nearly 1,000 acres by the firm Avangrid Renewables, based in Portland, Ore.
According to Avangrid's website, "the project will consist of large arrays of solar panels and include associated facilities such as access roads, an operations and maintenance building, weather stations, electric collection lines, inverters and transformers, a substation, laydown yards, a 138 kilovolt generation interconnection transmission line and a substation."
A map provided by the company on its website shows 11 different parcels where solar panels will be constructed with a transmission line running along Putnam County Road G to a substation on the east end of the project area.
The website touts the economic and power aspects of the project, stating that it will "generate enough electricity" to serve "30,000 homes per year."
Tax payments to Putnam County's general fund will total $5 million during the facility's operation, the website noted, while the Village of Miller City reportedly will receive "annual impact payments."
This reportedly will help the village build a new wastewater treatment system, according to Avangrid.
The company's "direct investment" in Putnam County will total $150 million, the company noted.
