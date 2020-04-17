OTTAWA — Putnam County senior citizens in need of meals or groceries are being assisted in many ways through the Putnam County Council on Aging.
According to Jodi Warnecke, executive director, approximately 200 senior households received boxes of food from the West Ohio Food Bank, Lima, recently.
That food was initially delivered to the Putnam County Council on Aging to be redistributed to the county’s towns and villages which, in turn, delivered to those in need. Assisting in deliveries were the Miller City Fire Department, Pandora Police Department, Continental Police Department, a Dupont/Cloverdale church member, an Ottoville church and Kalida volunteers.
The delivery of food will continue as long as the Putnam County Council on Aging receives the food boxes for distribution.
Putnam County does not have a center for congregate meals for senior citizens, so a DISH (Dining to Improve Socialization and Health) Program was organized. In the past, seniors were able to apply for vouchers to restaurants for meals, but since restaurants are closed (with the exception of carryouts) due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, things have changed somewhat.
The Putnam County Council on Aging has partnered with the West Ohio Food Bank for delivery of boxes of non-perishable food, reported Warnecke.
In addition, 100 shelf-stable meals/snacks were donated by the Hancock-Hardin-Wyandot-Putnam Community Action Commission. The Putnam County Council on Aging also assists with the delivery of groceries and prescriptions twice a week for those in need.
The Leipsic Community Center also offers community meals once a week, now with a drive-thru option only, with food from the West Ohio Food Bank. Breakfast delivery is also available Monday through Friday.
“Putnam County is very fortunate,” said Warnecke. “We have great support and neighbors helping each other.”
She added that the best thing is that the Putnam County partnerships are strong, which benefit area senior citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.