OTTAWA — The Putnam County Health Department was notified on Thursday, that a large number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed. Officials reported that most of the cases that will be released in the upcoming days will be related to last week’s reported outbreak at the Meadows of Leipsic.
“With additional cases reported, the Putnam County Health Department and the Meadows of Leipsic continue to work together to conduct contact tracing and alert those who may be at increased risk,” said Putnam County Health Health Commissioner Kim Rieman. “There will be a significant increase in the cases reported on the daily updates provided by the Ohio Department of Health and the Putnam County Health Department. A large majority of these are related to the outbreak in the long-term care facility.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Putnam County officials were reporting 47 confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as three deaths tied to COVID-19.
To determine the extent of the outbreak at the local long-term care facility, the Meadows of Leipsic has continued to test residents and staff members who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
“We anticipate that our numbers may continue to grow as testing increases,” explained Rieman. “Testing is more available, not only in long-term care facilities, but in the community in general. Long-term care facilities are at a higher risk of outbreaks because of the close proximity of the residents and staff, as well as the underlying health conditions that many of the residents may have.
“There is no way of knowing exactly how the illness was first introduced at the facility,” Rieman added. “While visitors are not permitted, there are still people who provide care, deliveries and other services that do enter the building. And, as we have been reporting since the beginning of the outbreak, there is an understanding that a person may not have symptoms, but may still be contagious.”
A study done by NBC News showed that long-term care facilities across the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The study found that 36 states have reported nearly 3,000 long-term facilities have reported COVID-19 cases.
“We take these precautions extremely seriously,” said Trilogy Health Services president and CEO Leigh Ann Barney. “The health and well-being of our residents and employees has been, and continues to be, our top priority. It’s heartbreaking that despite all of our proactive measures, COVID-19 still found a way into the Meadows of Leipsic. While we grieve with those who have lost loved ones, we will continue to relentlessly pursue our mission of caring for and protecting those who remain in our care.”
Since its outbreak, officials at The Meadows of Leipsic have continued to follow protocols that have been set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as state and local health officials.
The Meadows of Leipsic is currently partnering with the Ohio Department of Health and the Putnam County Health Department to test its residents and employees. The facility has also put into place a policy requiring at least one negative coronavirus test for admission or readmission into the campus.
Those residents that remain on The Meadows’ campus have had access to loved ones via FaceTime and Skype, while also having access to church services through Marketplace Ministries’ virtual sermons.
“This pandemic is unprecedented, and it has required every Trilogy employee to go above and beyond for the people they serve,” commented Barney. “Even as they operate in an enormously stressful situation, they have looked for ways to bring their residents joy.”
Putnam County officials noted that outbreaks like the one at The Meadows of Leipsic should show the importance of continuing social distancing, and other measures to keep individuals healthy.
“This very sad situation just emphasizes the importance of continuing to practice the preventive measures such as social distancing, handwashing and wearing face coverings or masks,” ended Rieman. “The Putnam County Health Department continues to work with the Meadows of Leipsic staff during the investigation of this outbreak. The Ohio Department of Health is also providing a strike team, made up of public health professionals, to assist with the investigation and to offer recommendations to prevent further outbreaks.”
The Ohio Department of Health also is providing weekly updates of cases of COVID-19 related to long-term care facilities.
This information will be updated each Wednesday afternoon, with data that is provided by the facility or the health department the Tuesday before. For this data, see https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/long-term-care-facilities. The current information does not reflect the new confirmed cases.
