• Putnam County
Movie Monday:
The Ottawa Public Library will have a movie matinee at 1 p.m. Jan. 6. The movie is about when a charter boat owner agrees to a smuggling deal in an effort to help an attractive pickpocket get back to America, but when a friend is taken hostage and pumped for information, he must go to his rescue.
For more information, call 419-523-3747.
