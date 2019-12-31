• Putnam County

Movie Monday:

The Ottawa Public Library will have a movie matinee at 1 p.m. Jan. 6. The movie is about when a charter boat owner agrees to a smuggling deal in an effort to help an attractive pickpocket get back to America, but when a friend is taken hostage and pumped for information, he must go to his rescue.

For more information, call 419-523-3747.

