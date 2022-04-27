OTTAWA — The Putnam County District Library (PCDL) here has announced a number of programs coming up in May at its various branches.
This includes Children's Book Week Sunday through May 7, with a "design-a-bookmark" based on the summer reading 2022 theme: "Oceans of Possibilities." Forms were sent to the county's schools or one can be picked at any of the PCDL locations during the week.
Prizes will be awarded while entries must be submitted by May 7.
During May patrons can stop by the Continental, Ottawa and Ottoville locations and complete a "Story Walk I Took My Frog to the Library" written by Eric Kimmel. More information is available at the library.
Some of the other programs offered in May include:
• Sabrina Naves will be available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ottawa location to discuss the College Advantage 529 program. The event is free.
• book discussion of "Every Note Played" by Lisa Genova at the Ottawa location from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on May 9. A Zoom option is available by calling 419-523-3747 or emailing mellerbrock@seolibraries.org.
• an Alzheimer's Disease presentation from 4-5 p.m. on May 18 at the Ottawa location. Sheila Miller and associates will give a free educational presentation on care access' new preventative Alzheimer's study in Allen County and surrounding counties. Registration can be made by calling 419-523-3747, extension 200.
• watercolor painting with Jeanne Beutler at the Ottawa or Continental locations from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 25 at the Ottawa location and from 10:30 a.m.-noon on May 28 at the Continental location. Participants are asked to register by May 18, as space is limited, by calling 419-523-3747 for the Ottawa Location or 419-596-3727 for the Continental location. A $10 fee will be charged while supplies are included. Sample painting can be viewed on the library website at www.mypcdl.org.
