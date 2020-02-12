• Putnam County

Story times:

The Putnam County Library District will have ready-to-read story times through April 10. Story times will be Mondays at 10 a.m. in Ottawa; Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at both Fort Jennings and Kalida branches and at 6:30 pm. in Ottawa (with the exception of the second Tuesday of each month); Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Leipsic, Ottoville and Pandora branches; and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at both the Columbus Grove and Continental branches.

