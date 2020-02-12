• Putnam County
Story times:
The Putnam County Library District will have ready-to-read story times through April 10. Story times will be Mondays at 10 a.m. in Ottawa; Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at both Fort Jennings and Kalida branches and at 6:30 pm. in Ottawa (with the exception of the second Tuesday of each month); Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Leipsic, Ottoville and Pandora branches; and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at both the Columbus Grove and Continental branches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.