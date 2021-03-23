OTTAWA — Putnam County 911 coordinator Capt. Brad Brubaker has announced that Putnam County 911 applied for and was awarded a $45,152 grant from the J.E. Belch Charitable Trust to purchase 32 new cardiac automated external defibrillator (AED) devices. These units will be used to replace and add to the law enforcement cruisers at the Sheriff’s office and every police department in the county.

This charitable trust was established from the estate wishes of J. Earl Belch, who was the CEO of the Columbus Grove Telephone company which was started by his father Joe Belch.

Putnam County first placed AED units in it law enforcement vehicles in 2006 from another grant, however it was not possible to place one in every vehicle. This grant award will allow the replacement of those aging 2006 AED units and add new units to the vehicles that do not currently have one.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments