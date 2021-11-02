KALIDA — The Putnam County Historical Society will dedicate its military room at 2 p.m. Sunday. The dedication will be held in conjunction with its Veteran’s Day program. The museum is located at 201 East Main St. in Kalida. Doors will open at 1 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to join the historical society trustees as they celebrate the completion of a new military room. Work on the room began more than two years ago. The new military room is between the museum and the house owned by the society. This room, constructed several years ago, provides the interior handicap ramp to access the house.
With ample wall and floor space, the trustees were able to design an exhibit that includes displays of military uniforms, military pictures and other military memorabilia.
When the plans for the military room were underway a fundraising campaign was held. Now, thanks to the general donations of local American Legions, VFWs, Auxiliaries and individuals the military room is complete.
The funds donated toward the exhibit were used to purchase cabinets to display uniforms and artifacts including military helmets, hats, footwear, medals and souvenirs. Frames were purchased for military pictures owned by the society. The funds were also used to modify the room to make it safe to display the items.
