OTTAWA — The Putnam County Fair started on Saturday and according to early reports, this year is already a success.
With COVID-19 regulations eased, crowds have returned to Ottawa for the 2021 fair. According to Nathan Meyer, Putnam County Fair Board President, compared to last year with no crowds, this year is quite different. Meyer said, "People are everywhere. The midway is so full you have to watch where you go not to bump into someone."
Last year, according to Meyer, the only big attractions were the demolition derby and the tractor pull — always big draws at the fair. In addition, only eight food vendors attended last year. Asked about the vendors this year, Meyer said, "There is every kind of fair food you can think of this year."
In addition to all the fair food you can eat, this year's top draw to the grandstand again will be the demolition derby on Saturday night, as the fair rounds out another season. That show will start at 7 p.m.
Also on Saturday, from 2-7 p.m., there will be beer tasting in the entertainment tent. Participants can purchase tickets and a glass and have a choice of samples from 10 local microbreweries.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the big event for the grandstand will be harness racing at 5 p.m.
Thursday is Senior Citizens' Day, and anyone over 62 will be admitted to the fair free of charge all day long. From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. there will be Senior activities in the entertainment tent, where Classic Trendz will entertain from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The truck and tractor pull will entertain the grandstand crowds on Friday at 7 p.m. That same night, T-102 will hold its "American Idol-style" contest called "Country Star Playoffs". Contestants have already been chosen and the finalists will perform in the entertainment tent at 7:30 p.m.
Gates open each day at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Gates close at midnight on Friday and Saturday.
