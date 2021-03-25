• Putnam County

In recognition of National Library Week (April 4-10) the Putnam County District Library welcomes patrons to Register, Read and WIN! (mypcdl.beanstack.org) Library Reading Challenge! April 1-30, read and write reviews and be entered. Grand prize is a $25 gift card for each age group — adults, teens and kids. Sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County Library.

