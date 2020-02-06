• Putnam County
The Putnam County District Library is offering tech help for individuals with questions about their laptop, tablet, Kindle, iPad, smartphone or Mp3 player. Schedule a one-on-one 30 minute session or two consecutive sessions, if need be, by calling 419-523-3747. The program is made possible to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library services.
