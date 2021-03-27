• Putnam County

Take & create:

During the month of April, you may contact the Putnam County District Library and request and pick up a take & create kit. Supplies are limited.

In honor of Earth Day and repurposing, this month's kit features a pretty cool dahlia wreath made from book pages and cardboard. Supplies needed are glue or Mod Podge.

To reserve a kit, contact Pat and pmeyer@seolibraries.org.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments