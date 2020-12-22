putnam county crash photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

One person was injured in this single-vehicle crash on Putnam County Road 25, just northeast of Oakwood and north of County Road E, Monday afternoon. The vehicle was southbound when it drove off the left side of the roadway and sideswiped a large tree sometime before 1 p.m. Continental EMS transported the injured man to a Defiance hospital. Further details of the crash, which was handled by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, were unavailable Monday.

