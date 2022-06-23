LEIPSIC — A traffic crash near here Thursday afternoon seriously injured at least two persons.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Putnam County roads D and 2.

According to radio scanner traffic, two air ambulances were deployed at the scene.

In addition to Putnam County first responders, Deshler EMS in Henry County also was called to the scene.

Further details were unavailable Thursday.

