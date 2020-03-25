OTTAWA — The Putnam County Courthouse and all county offices will be going to level two emergency limiting public traffic to essential county business through April 6.

No one will be allowed in the building without an appointment with the correct department and visitors will be asked at the security station if an appointment was made. To determine if business is essential, call the courthouse at 419-523-8700 or go online at www.putnamcountyohio.gov for information relative to a county business issue.

During this time, all department heads and elected officials will reduce staffing to cover essential services.

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19 only the following will be allowed in the courthouse: defendants, victim and victim advocate, attorneys, subpoenaed witnesses and individuals with court approval. Friends and family, including children and non-parties are not permitted.

