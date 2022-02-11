Marcus Gonzalez, 43, Toledo, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 120 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for 119 days served while his case was pending, and follow counseling recommendations. The charge was amended from failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A charge of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
