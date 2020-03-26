Putnam Common Pleas
Amy Philquist, 21, 1221 Ayersville Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she serve 60 days in the Putnam County Jail, submit to random drug testing and complete treatment and counseling services recommended by her supervising officer.
Larry Burkhart, 76, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 30 and his $150,000 bond was continued.
Derrick Clark, 39, Continental, pleaded not guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 30 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Brandie Grandey, 41, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 7, and the defendant has been granted a personal-recognizance bond.
Terry Phillips, 61, Fort Jennings, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 30 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
