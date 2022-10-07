OTTAWA — Voters in Putnam County will be asked this fall to renew an existing property tax levy for senior citizen services and approve new taxation to ensure programs into the future.
The levy for the Putnam County Council on Aging is a single ballot issue asking that voters approve a 0.6-mill, five-year replacement and a 0.4-mill, five-year increase.
If approved, the replacement would allow a 0.6-mill, five-year levy that has been on the books for more than a decade to take into account increased real estate values, thus boosting revenues some.
But the ballot issue also includes an additional 0.4-mill, five-year increase that would provide the Putnam County Council on Aging with more revenue.
According to the agency's executive director, Jodi Warnecke, the 0.6-levy brings in about $570,000 per year now. If the levy passes, the new 1-mill levy would bring this up to about $970,000 annually.
She said the additional money will take into account the retiring "baby boomer generation" (1946-1964) — that has increased pressure on senior-related services — as well as increased costs and additional programs.
"One of the main reasons is the aging population is dramatically increasing with the baby boomers," Warnecke explained. "Our services have grown so much and the demand has grown — just to be able to keep up with that."
She said her agency has been "good stewards of taxpayer funds," but has reached a "tipping point" where adequate revenue balanced against services and rising costs needs to be addressed.
The Putnam County Council on Aging does not have a home-delivered meal program like some area county senior service agencies such as those in Defiance and Henry counties. Rather, this service is provided through a regional agency based in Lima.
However, the Putnam County agency offers a variety of programs to assist seniors with appointments and other services.
Warnecke said transportation — perhaps to the doctor or grocery store — is one of her agency's core services for seniors. A fleet of nine vehicles (with a 10th for backup) helps bolster this service that allows travel to medical appointments in all counties adjacent to Putnam County, she indicated.
The agency also has a licensed social worker as part of an outreach program to "help with any service and concern," according to Warnecke, as well as a medical equipment loan options and a chore program. The latter offers services to Putnam County seniors such as landscape trimming, eaves cleaning and minor home repairs.
A prevention class is one of the programs that the agency has added, she said. This includes exercises to help seniors maintain better balance. And a full-time community outreach coordinator has been added that will focus on things like loneliness and matters that may allow seniors to stay in their homes, noted Warnecke.
The 0.6-mill component of the levy dates back awhile.
Warnecke told The Crescent-News the levy was first approved as a 0.5-mill, five-year tax in 2004 before Putnam County voters approved an increase to 0.6-mill in 2009. Since then, it has been renewed twice — the last time (2019) with 81% support, passing in every county precinct, according to Warnecke.
This fall's ballot issue is being put before voters early.
If they approve the levy, it won't actually go into effect until January 2024. If it fails, officials would have two more opportunities to put it back on the ballot before then, perhaps with a different proposal following an assessment about public support.
The additional 0.4-mill component of the levy would result in a tax increase for property owners.
For example, a person with a home valued at $75,000 would pay $10.50 more in property taxes each year beginning in 2024. The comparable figures for a $100,000 home and a $200,000 home would be $14 and $28, respectively.
